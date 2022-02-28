In Kuala Lumpur, civil servant loses over RM700,000 in Macau scam

Kuala Lumpur Commercial CID chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said the 52-year-old victim was contacted by a man who claimed to be a court official on October 4, last year. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― A civil servant lost RM711,626 to a “cop” and “court official”‘ after falling victim to a Macau Scam here, last year.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial CID chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said the 52-year-old victim was contacted by a man who claimed to be a court official on October 4, last year.

“The suspect informed the victim that the latter was involved in money laundering and corruption but the victim denied it. The victim was then connected to the ‘police’ and told to make transactions to 13 different (banking) accounts,” Mohd Mahidisham said when contacted today.

He said due to fear, the victim proceeded to make 74 transactions amounting to RM711,626 between October 15 (last year) to January 17 (this year) to different banking accounts.

According to him, the victim then realised he had been duped and lodged a police report on Saturday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He advised the public to obtain the details of the relevant authorities on any investigation such as the name and rank of the caller as well as the place of duty.

“Check at the nearest station to verify the caller’s details and return a call through an official line,” he added. ― Bernama