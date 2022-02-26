Umno's Puad Zakarshi to face four-cornered fight in Rengit against Senggarang incumbent and known constitutional lawyer

Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zakarshi gets his temperature checked before entering the nomination centre in Batu Pahat February 26, 2022. ― Picture by Kenneth Tee

BATU PAHAT, Feb 26 ― Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zakarshi is facing a four-way fight in the Rengit seat under the Batu Pahat federal constituency in the Johor state election.

Despite a prohibition by the authorities for any form of political gathering to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 — which is still totting up thousands of cases daily nationwide — he was graced by some 25 Barisan Nasional supporters following his arrival at the nomination centre.

A handful of supporters from Perikatan Nasional were also present to lend support to their candidate.

Puad arrived shortly before the nomination centre opened at 9am sharp.

In contrast, PKR's Khairuddin Abdul Rahim who is also Senggarang incumbent was the earliest to arrive at 8.15am, while Perikatan Nasional's Mohammad Huzair Lajis followed suit at 8.40am.

Known constitutional lawyer Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem who is contesting on a Parti Pejuang Tanah Air ticket was the last to enter the nomination hall after arriving around 9.05am.

At 10am, the Election Commission announced that it had accepted the nomination papers submitted by the four candidates.

With this, Rengit is confirmed to be a four-way fight, barring any of the four from pulling out mid-stream.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as polling day while early voting is on March 8.

