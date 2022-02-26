Malaysia records 30,644 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at Ajwa Clinic in Shah Alam February 9, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The Health Ministry reported 30,644 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease of 1,426 cases from 32,070 reported previously.

This brings the cumulative infections to 3,367,871 from the time Covid-19 arrived in the country in 2020, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

The latest number of people who recovered stood at 22,678, raising the cumulative recovered cases to 3,040,850.

Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that 1,677 people were hospitalised yesterday, of which only 589 or 35.1 per cent were in Categories 3, 4 and 5. The rest suffered mild symptoms.

Selangor had the highest number of new admissions with 235, followed by Sabah with 202 and Johor 187.

Dr Noor Hisham said Covid-19 cases at ICUs in seven states has reached or exceeded 50 per cent capacity, which were ― Kelantan is at 92 per cent, Johor is at 62 per cent, Perlis is 55 per cent, Perak is at 53 per cent, while Melaka, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya were at 50 per cent.

There are 12 states with over 50 per cent of non-ICU beds used for Covid-19 patients. They are: Selangor (107 per cent), Kelantan (97 per cent), Putrajaya (93 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (90 per cent), Perak (89 per cent), Perlis (75 per cent), Johor (70 per cent), Pahang (67 per cent ), Sabah (67 per cent), Terengganu (61 per cent) Sarawak and Penang (59 per cent).

A total of 196 patients required breathing assistance.

Meanwhile, five new clusters were reported yesterday, bringing the total active clusters to 498.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (R-nought or R0) has dropped to 1.11.