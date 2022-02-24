Kit Siang wants govt to answer three questions on corruption in Parliament next week

Lim Kit Siang speaks at the launch of his biography at Ayer Keroh, Melaka November 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Addressing corruption appears to be the top agenda for veteran Opposition lawmaker Lim Kit Siang with the Dewan Rakyat set to sit next Monday.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said today that he has three questions for discussion in the first week of the parliamentary sitting.

On the top of the list was to ask “the Prime Minister why nobody in Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was prosecuted in connection with the death of Teoh Beng Hock although the police had completed investigations into the case and consent for prosecution had been given,” the DAP politician said in a statement today.

Teoh was a former aide to Selangor assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah, who fell to death on July 16, 2009 while in the custody of MACC.

Lim also said he will be asking the prime minister why current MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki has not been asked to take official leave from work until he has cleared the conflict-of-interest allegations made against him last October over his acquisition of stocks in two public-listed companies.

Lastly, Lim said he would ask the PM to respond to Malaysia’s slide on a global corruption index last year, stressing that it “showed Malaysia in a dismal light in the anti-corruption field”.

Malaysia dropped to 62nd spot out of the 180 countries in the Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2021, compared to its 57th position in 2020.

The country’s score also declined to 48 compared to 51 in 2020, its worst score in a decade.