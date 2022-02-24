After Johor poll negotiation deadlock, Muda set to lock horns with PKR in Larkin

Muda announced that the party’s state information chief Rasid Abu Bakar will run for the Larkin seat. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will go against PKR in the Larkin seat in the upcoming March 12 Johor state election, after an impasse in negotiations between the two Opposition parties over seat allocations.

In a statement today, Muda announced that the party’s state information chief Rasid Abu Bakar will run for the Larkin seat alongside state’s deputy chairman Sangaran Rawisandiran for Machap and state’s secretary general Fikri Musa for the Parit Raja seat.

“The nomination of the three Muda leaders in this election is in line with Muda's efforts to feature young leaders, active in service politics and always focused on formulating a fair and equitable policy for Johor,” it said.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) component PKR had already announced Zamil Najwah Arbain as its candidate, with Barisan Nasional placing Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

The incumbent is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Mohammad Izhar Ahmad, which has left PH for Perikatan Nasional. The coalition is set to announce its candidate this afternoon.

MORE TO COME