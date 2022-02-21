Johor polls: Rural Development Ministry to give cooperation to EC if MRSM to be used as polling centres, says minister

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid delivers a speech at the launch of the eDesa App in Kuala Lumpur, February 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) under the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) is prepared to work with the Election Commission (EC) if the colleges were to be utilised as polling centres in the Johor state election.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry had no problem giving its cooperation to the EC.

According to the Education Ministry, the Johor state election would involve 151 schools, including MRSM, which will be used as polling centres.

In another development, Mahadzir called on agencies or private corporations with e-commerce products to collaborate with the ministry to help the eDesa platform, which focuses on small- and medium-industry (SMI) products.

He said this would also help increase the income of rural entrepreneurs.

“The eDesa platform offers a market for the SMI products,” he told reporters after the launch of the eDesa App here today.

At the event, Mahadzir also witnessed the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between eDesa, Desa [email protected] and delivery company, Delyva which collaborated with 20 other delivery companies.

Meanwhile, eDesa managing director Saiful Zaharin Zakariya said the platform now has 500 sellers and is targeting the participation of 20,000 online sellers by end of this year.

“We also targeted to have 1,000 active sellers by Ramadan this year and would also try to lure more sellers using social media and physical advertisement across the country,” he added. — Bernama