Police confirm detainee’s death in custody in JB

Police have confirmed that a local detainee suffered from sudden death at the Seri Alam district police headquarters lock-up in Johor Baru yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Police have confirmed that a local detainee suffered from sudden death at the Seri Alam district police headquarters (IPD) lock-up in Johor Baru yesterday.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the male detainee, aged 49, had previously been detained under ‘Operasi Pemutihan’.

“The detainee was being investigated under Section 39 (A) (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 and was waiting for the mention of his case on April 10,” Azri said in a statement tonight.

He said the detainee complained of shortness of breath on February 16 and was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital before being found unconscious at 7am on February 19.

“The coroner, who was present, confirmed the detainee’s death. The body was sent to the same hospital for an autopsy.

“The detainee had also tested positive for Covid-19, however, the cause of death has not been ascertained, and will depend on the analysis of reports and pathology laboratory tests,” he said.

Azri added that the JIPS Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody would conduct an investigation into the case. — Bernama