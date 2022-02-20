Bintulu MP tests positive for Covid-19

Bintulu MP Datuk Sri Tiong King Sing has tested positive for Covid-19. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Feb 20 — Bintulu MP Datuk Sri Tiong King Sing tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

He said in a statement that he started feeling unwell on Friday, and decided to take the polymerase chain reaction (rt-PCR) test today, which showed positive for the virus.

He said he is now under a seven-day self-quarantine at home.

The Dudong assemblyman said both the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong and Bintulu branches will be closed temporarily as some of the staff of the Dudong service centre had also been tested positive for Covid-19.

“If the people in Dudong require any assistance, they can still contact members of my team from the service centre, or call me personally and I will do everything to help you,” he said.

Tiong also appealed to all those who have been in close contact with him in the past few days to take Covid-19 self-test or undergo self-quarantine.

“It is difficult for me to identify the source of my infection, and I hope all who had close contact with me will take my advice seriously,” he said.

Tiong reiterated his call to the people to continue to adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Stay at home if there is nothing important outside to do, avoid visiting crowded places, wash your hands frequently using disinfectant. Together, we can win this battle against the epidemic,” he said. — Borneo Post