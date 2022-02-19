Communications and Multimedia Ministry calls on telcos to reinvest, upgrade coverage and services

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission logo is pictured in Cyberjaya March 4, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLUANG, Feb 19 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is urging telecommunication companies to reinvest and upgrade coverage and services for better quality.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said telecommunication companies should be more serious on the matter in the interest of consumers.

“I want telcos (telecommunication companies) to be more serious to invest. Please reinvest, even though I know (they) have to pay lucrative and high dividends to shareholders, but please be fair to consumers,” he told reporters today.

Speaking to the media after launching Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) central zone in Felda Kahang Barat here, Annuar said for the purpose, KKMM is proposing to hold meetings with the top management of every telecommunication company to discuss further.

He said based on reports received from telecommunication companies, the network coverage in Malaysia is at 98 per cent but there are consumers who still experience problems getting coverage.

“We want to see whether there are good services from all telcos we licensed. And I want the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to conduct an audit and review telco service performance as the law allows us to fine, compound companies which failed to meet what was stipulated,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said KKMM is proposing to add at least 15 to 20 units of devices at all PEDi nationwide as value-add apart from improving utility and participation of the community in digital economy activities.

“There are now 20 desktops, which limits users to 20 at one time. If there are 15 to 20 more tablets, more members of the community could use them here or borrow them as the standard operating procedures do not allow too many people at the centre,” he said.

To date, Johor has 87 PEDi including three new PEDi being implemented at Kampung Pagoh ini Muar, Pulau Penarek in Tangkak and FELDA Linggiu in Kota Tinggi apart from 11 more being planned. — Bernama