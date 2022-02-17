Artist Fahmi Reza back in court, charged with insulting PAS in graphic image

Activist Fahmi Reza is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 10, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Local satirist and graphic artist Fahmi Reza was today charged in the Sessions Court here with uploading an “obscene” image with the intent to insult Islamist party PAS.

It is the second time this week the artist has been charged in court.

The offending image was linked to a popular beer brand and said to have been posted on June 1 last year, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

According to FMT, the charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA).

If convicted for this offence, Fahmi faces a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a one-year jail sentence.

He was allowed bail at RM3,000 in one surety by judge Edwin Paramjothy who set March 30 for the next court date, FMT reported today.

Lawyer Rajsurian Pillai acted for Fahmi while deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang prosecuted.

Fahmi was charged on February 10 with insulting Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba for a Twitter post.

The charge was similarly made under Section 233(1)(a) of the CMA.

In the February 10 case, Sessions Court judge Sabariah Othman allowed Fahmi bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set March 30 for case mention.