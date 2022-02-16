Mosti: 146,486 drinking water quality monitoring reports issued in 2021

Mosti, in a statement today, said the reports were important to the government, especially the MOH, in its effort to improve public health in line with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to supply clean, safe and quality water to consumers. — AFP Relaxnews pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 16 — The Department of Chemistry Malaysia (KIMIA Malaysia) said it had submitted a total of 146,486 National Drinking Water Quality Surveillance Programme (KMAM) monitoring reports to the Ministry of Health (MOH) in 2021, said the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti).

Mosti, in a statement today, said the reports were important to the government, especially the MOH, in its effort to improve public health in line with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to supply clean, safe and quality water to consumers.

The KIMIA Malaysia headquarters issued 34,101 reports while those issued by the states and KIMIA Malaysia branches were from Johor (22,282); Perak (15,702); Kuching (10,782); Sibu (9,740); Pahang (9,714); Kelantan (8,680); Sabah (7,284); Penang (7,037); Melaka (6,877); Kedah (6,091); Terengganu (4,990) and Bintulu (3,206).

According to Mosti, the reports covered microbiological water analysis and chemical water analysis.

“The results of the analyses are necessary to ensure that the drinking water supplied to the public is safe and free from water-borne diseases that can endanger health and ensure that the bacterial and chemical content complies with established standards,” said Mosti.

Mosti also said KIMIA Malaysia continued to carry out all the analyses to monitor water quality during the movement control order (MCO) last year as they were considered an essential service for the well-being of the people.

Mosti said the reports were also used by water supply companies such as Pengurusan Air Selangor, Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan and Syarikat Air Kelantan. — Bernama