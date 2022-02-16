Malaysia adds 31 new Covid deaths, overall total now at 32,180

Funeral workers wearing protective suits perform Maghrib prayers before burying the remains of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Klang August 7, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Malaysia recorded 31 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the Covid-19 death toll here since the pandemic started to 32,180.

The fatalities from the coronavirus have risen in the last two days. On Monday, the Health Ministry recorded 11 deaths which more than doubled to 24 yesterday.

Out of the 31 deaths recorded as of midnight, 10 were people who died before reaching hospital, raising the cumulative brought-in-dead (BID) numbers in the country to 6,514.

Eight of the deaths were recorded in Sabah, seven were recorded in Selangor, six in Johor, five in Penang, two in Kedah and one each in Negri Sembilan, Perak and Terengganu.

Infections by state

Out of the 22,133 new Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia yesterday, the states with the highest numbers are Sabah at 4,374, followed by Selangor at 3,862.

Johor recorded 2,780 cases, Kedah 2,649, Penang 1,681, Kelantan 1,598, Kuala Lumpur 1,215, Pahang 836, Negri Sembilan 684, Perak 558 and Melaka 546.

The rest of the new Covid-19 cases yesterday were recorded in Terengganu at 453, Labuan at 311, Sarawak at 284, Perlis 194, and Putrajaya 108.

The new Covid-19 cases brought the total tally in Malaysia since the pandemic began to 3,083,683.

However, 93 per cent or 2,868,538 patients have so far recovered, including 7,584 who were recorded yesterday as having recovered.

As of midnight, there are now 182,965 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, including an additional 14,518 recorded yesterday as active cases.

Out of the 182,965 active cases, 93.3 per cent or 170,635 are under home quarantine, three per cent or 5,517 are in quarantine and treatment centres, 3.6 per cent or 6,619 are currently hospitalised, including 194 in intensive care units (ICU), 120 of whom require respiratory assistance.