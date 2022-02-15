After stranded Malaysians issue resolved, Wisma Putra says can’t control other govts, working with Philippines to bring vax verification process online

On Sunday, 13 Malaysians were reportedly refused entry into the Philippines and told that the Malaysian digital vaccine certificate in the MySejahtera app was not an acceptable proof of vaccination. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Foreign Ministry today said that it is up to the governments of foreign nations if they want to accept MySejahtera’s digital vaccination certificate as valid proof of inoculation for those travelling to their respective countries.

This comes after six Malaysians were stranded at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila over the weekend.

The issue has since been resolved, with all six being allowed to enter the republic yesterday after intervention from the Malaysian Embassy in Manila.

“The governments of Malaysia and the Philippines have also agreed to continue their cooperation in moving their authenticity verification procedure of Covid-19 vaccination certificates for both countries to an online process,” said Wisma Putra in a statement.

The statement added that the online process would be more secure, and would make travelling easier for vaccinated individuals.

On Sunday, national daily The Star reported that 13 Malaysians were stranded at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, as part of a group of 15 people who had travelled from Kuala Lumpur to the Philippine capital on the same day.

They were reportedly refused entry into the republic and told that the Malaysian digital vaccine certificate in the MySejahtera app was not an acceptable proof of vaccination.

However, Wisma Putra has since confirmed that there were only six Malaysians involved, not 13 as previously reported, and that all six have since been allowed into the Philippines.