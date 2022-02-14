Penang health exco moots putting handheld ECG devices at public spaces for easier community access

Penang state exco Norlela Ariffin speaks during a press conference at The Light Hotel in Seberang Jaya February 14, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Feb 14 — Penang state executive in charge of health Norlela Ariffin wants portable wireless ECG devices made available at community spaces for easier access in case of emergencies.

The health exco said she plans to submit this proposal for the devices to be placed at community spaces as a set with automated external defibrillators (AED) at public and community spaces such as in mosques, parks and community halls.

“We will need to apply for funding from the state to introduce this device along with the AEDs that we have placed at many public places,” she said in a press conference after launching the second northern region ultrasound handheld course at The Light Hotel here.

She proposed that the devices be included in the Penang Heart Safe programme.

Norlela said the handheld ECG device is priced at RM2,500 each and is easy to use without any training.

“It needs to be placed only on the chest and its data can be obtained on a smart device and can be sent to a doctor for immediate evaluation,” she said.

She said this could save lives and prove to be useful in emergency situations.

“This is the use of new technology to reduce waiting time and lessen the burden of the emergency departments in hospitals,” she said.

She said it can be packaged with AED as part of community empowerment in handling emergency situations before the emergency services arrive.

Separately, Norlela said a total 14 Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) have been opened for the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children (PICKids) in Penang.

She added that another seven PPVs were opened after PICKids for children aged five years to 11 years started on February 7.

When asked whether schools were closed due to Covid-19 education clusters in Penang, she said no schools were closed as the SOPs are now different.

“The clusters in school hostels are contained within the schools and they are quarantined within the hostels so that it won’t spread,” she said.

For cases in non-hostel schools, she said only the classroom affected will be closed and the students quarantined at home.



“Under new SOPs, we don’t close down the whole school, only the affected classrooms,” she said.