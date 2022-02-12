Muhyiddin claps back at Najib, says his idea of CSR is ‘Crook’s Self en-Richment’

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pictured) continued the mud-slinging with Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The mud-slinging between two of Malaysia’s former prime ministers continued today, with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stating Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s idea of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was more like a self-enrichment scheme.

Muhyiddin said Najib’s claims he used the RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, which was deposited into his personal accounts, for CSR were unsubstantiated and that they were used for his personal benefit instead.

He posted a list of transactions ranging from an RM2.5 million payment to law firms for “political intelligence”, credit card payments to the tune of RM2 million and house renovations, as well as personal and political expenditure to substantiate his argument.

“All this is not including the RM4 billion the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) lent to SRC which till today has gone missing.

“In the end, the government has to pay this loan since Najib was the one who approved it when he was prime minister.

“This is Najib’s CSR — Crook’s Self en-Richment! Donate to each other,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin called Najib a traitor for embezzling billions of ringgit from state investment fund 1MDB, as he responded to accusations that his actions have divided the community.

Najib retorted by reminding Muhyiddin that he too had betrayed the country when he betrayed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad by plotting to bring down the Pakatan Harapan government with the ‘Sheraton Move’ in 2020 and rose from his home minister’s post to become the country’s eighth prime minister.

In response, Muhyiddin retorted in the same Facebook post today: “Najib has repeatedly accused me of betrayal but there is not a single Court that has indicted me.”