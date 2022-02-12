Deputy minister: Government committed to stamping out unhealthy labour practices

File photo of Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim in Shah Alam November 9, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PENDANG, Feb 12 — The government is committed to tackling the issue of forced labour in the country by ensuring that unhealthy labour practices are overcome through the enforcement of related laws.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said amendments to the Employment Act 1955 which would be read for the second time in Parliament next month was among the measures being taken towards this end.

“We are always committed in overcoming unhealthy practices including forced labour in this country which has become an issue internationally. We are committed in overcoming (weaknesses) if any.

“Actually, it has to do with some technicality. The workers who are said to be forced labourers actually come with their families and bring along underaged children to help in certain sectors, so we have to ensure it does not happen again,” he told reporters here today.

Awang said allegations of forced labour in this country were not so serious currently following the decision of the government to postpone the recruitment of foreign workers when Covid-19 hit the country.

He said the move resulted in several sectors especially plantations and agriculture as well as housemaids experiencing critical manpower shortages currently.

“Even labourers are not available during the pandemic. All sectors request for manpower, especially plantations and housemaids. We are now solving this issue with Indonesia and Bangladesh,” he said.

Earlier, Awang launched the EmpowerNCER Programme Certificate Award Ceremony organised by the Petronas Foundation and the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA).

Also present were NCIA Human Capital director Shahdee Ahmad and Yayasan Petronas chief executive officer Shariah Nelly Francis. — Bernama