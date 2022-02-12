Don’t use secondary schools as polling centres for Johor polls, says MOE

File picture shows Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin speaks during a press conference at the Senior Minister of Education’s Aspirations ceremony in Putrajaya January 14, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 12 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will seek the cooperation of the Election Commission (EC) to avoid using secondary schools as polling centres for the Johor state election on March 12.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said this was to ensure the smooth conduct of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, which will be held from March 2 to 29.

He said MOE would send an official letter to EC on the matter soon.

“I received information that during several engagement sessions, teachers complained that secondary schools will be used as polling centres for the coming state election.

“Officially, we have not yet received an application from EC to use school premises although we know schools will normally be used.

“Prior to this, we at the ministry have decided that where possible secondary schools should not be used,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after an engagement session with teachers and the Kota Iskandar Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) at Hotel Trove here today.

According to Radzi, numerous processes linked to the SPM examination would have to be done all over again if secondary schools were used as polling centres.

“This is a difficult period for them because the arrangements at school have been made.

“We do not want any disruption to the children and teachers and want to ensure that SPM can be conducted smoothly,” he said.

EC has set March 12 for polling, with nominations to be held on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8.

According to EC, 1,084 polling centres would be used for the Johor polls. — Bernama