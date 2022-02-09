Stabbing of newborn: 15-year-old Terengganu girl under seven-day remand

In the incident yesterday morning, a newborn boy was found dead with chest injuries, believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object, at a house in Felcra Seri Bandi, Chukai in Kemaman. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 9 — A 15-year-old girl has been remanded for seven days from today, to facilitate investigation into a case involving the death of a newborn baby boy, believed to have been stabbed in Kemaman yesterday.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman at the Kemaman Hospital Maternity Ward, after receiving an application from the police for investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Tengku Eliana was seen arriving at the hospital at 12.40pm accompanied by policemen and it was learned that the remand process had taken place at the hospital as the teenager was still receiving post-natal treatment.

In the incident yesterday morning, a newborn baby boy was found dead with chest injuries, believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object, at a house in Felcra Seri Bandi, Chukai in Kemaman.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan was reported to have said the police was notified of the incident by a health worker at about 10am yesterday and preliminary investigations at the house found several sharp objects with traces of blood. ― Bernama