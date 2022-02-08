AGC rejects Abdul Azeez’s family’s representation bid in RM16m forfeiture suit

In the forfeiture suit filed in September 2019, the government is applying to forfeit almost RM16 million from the accounts belonging to Abdul Azeez’s wife Datin Seri Khadijah Mohd Noor, their four children and also shop lot in Bandar Sunway, which is owned by their company, Azeera Management Consultants (M) Sdn Bhd.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected a representation submitted by family members of former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim against the government’s application to forfeit their assets, involving cash and property worth RM16 million allegedly obtained though unlawful activities.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim said a letter to inform on the rejection of the representation was sent to the lawyer representing the family last Feb 4.

“Today is set for case management on the status of the representation by the respondents and it is sad to inform that the representation, filed last Nov 16, has been rejected by the AGC,” he said during the proceedings before High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin.

Lawyer Datuk Prem Ramachandran, representing Abdul Azeez’s family, confirmed having received the letter.

Following which, the court ordered the parties involved to file their written submissions by mid-May and set Jun 21 for hearing of the forfeiture suit.

In the forfeiture suit filed in September 2019, the government is applying to forfeit almost RM16 million from the accounts belonging to Abdul Azeez’s wife Datin Seri Khadijah Mohd Noor, their four children ― Mohamed Khairul Anwar, Mohamed Khairul Azman, Khaleeda Azwa, Khaleeda Azeera ― and also shop lot in Bandar Sunway, which is owned by their company, Azeera Management Consultants (M) Sdn Bhd.

On Dec 18, last year, the court dismissed the family’s application to stay the forfeiture proceeding pending the disposal of the Baling MP’s ongoing corruption case at the Sessions Court.

Abdul Azeez is currently on trial for three counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah and 10 counts of money laundering involving a total of RM13.9 million which he allegedly received from Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd.

However, the trial has been postponed pending his appeal at the Court of Appeal to have the case against him struck out. ― Bernama