Post-Covid-19 development strategy 2030 set to bring prosperity to Sarawak, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at the launch of the AIP of the PCDS 2030 in Kuching, February 7, 2022. With him are Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Unggah Embas and state secretary Datuk Jaul Samion (right). — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 7 — Sarawak will be a thriving society in 18 years’ time following the implementation of its Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) where its people would enjoy economic prosperity driven by data and innovation.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said his confidence in this outcome was based on the Action and Implementation Plan (AIP) of the PCDS 2030 which had clearly laid down the steps and actions to be taken to achieve the new development.

“We are accelerating our infrastructure development to improve the standard of living, grow our economy to provide business and job opportunities and train our people to be resourceful and increase their income level,” he said at the launch of the AIP of the PCDS 2030 here today.

Abang Johari said under the 12th Malaysia Plan, Sarawak had earmarked RM63 billion to implement people-centric initiatives under the first phase of the PCDS 2030 and this amount would be over and above the projects allocated by the federal government for the state.

“Therefore, we need to have an efficient implementation plan so that we can deliver the projects based on the funding, time and specifications. Many delayed projects were due to poor project management and had deprived the rakyat of enjoying the projects meant for them,” he said.

Abang Johari said he had also reorganised the Sarawak Cabinet after the recent 12th state election to strengthen the state government’s service delivery under the current challenging period to address the people’s high expectations, as well as to remain focused on achieving the PCDS 2030 objectives.

As the chairman of the Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC), he said the council would be emphasising on developing business models that would focus on harnessing the value of the state’s natural resources.

“The development of the industries shall be planned based on its upstream opportunities as well as its midstream and downstream productions and exportability. Hence, we invite private sector players and conglomerates to collaborate with us to unlock such opportunities,” he said.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government would collaborate with credible private sectors to capitalise on the carbon market potentials, including payment for ecosystem services within the legal framework to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The target for carbon trading potential is approximately RM140 million to RM230 million based on the current average price of carbon. This is an immediately implementable initiative which represents only 10 per cent of the forestry sector under the Green Economy initiatives in Sarawak,” he added. — Bernama