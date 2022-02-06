Johor polls: Pakatan retains assemblyman Ee Chin Li in contest for Tangkak seat

Pakatan Harapan has decided to retain the incumbent assemblyman for Tangkak, Ee Chin Li (3rd left) from DAP, in contesting the seat in the upcoming Johor state election. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

TANGKAK, Feb 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has decided to retain the incumbent assemblyman for Tangkak, Ee Chin Li from DAP, in contesting the seat in the upcoming Johor state election.

The announcement was made by DAP secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng at a restaurant, here, today, with Ee becoming the party’s fourth candidate announced for this state election.

“Ee is chosen as he has a good relationship with all the PH leaders, especially from DAP, PKR and Amanah (Parti Amanah Negara). We will ensure that PH will not only win the Tangkak seat but also in Gambir and Serom,” he told reporters after the announcement.

Ee, 40, who is also DAP Ledang division chairman, has been a two-term Tangkak assemblyman and was in 2018, political secretary to the then Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister, Yeo Bee Yin.

In the 14th General Election, Ee won the state assembly seat of Tangkak with a 5,077-vote majority over Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate, Datuk Goh Tee Tee.

DAP has also announced the three candidates who will be contesting on the PH ticket for the state assembly seats of Paloh, Mengkibol and Penggaram

Lim, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan, said DAP would continue with its tour of the state constituencies in introducing the party’s candidates for the upcoming election.

“Hence, activating our election machinery in the respective constituencies while there are a few of our party’s candidates that have not been finalised yet.

“This is because Johor is a big state, unlike Malacca and we need to give enough time for the election machinery to move about actively,” he added.

Last January 27, Amanah president, Mohamad Sabu reportedly said that PH had finalised the distribution of seats to be contested by each of its component parties in the Johor state election, with Amanah and PKR each contesting 20 seats and DAP, 16. — Bernama