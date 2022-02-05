Former journalist dies in head-on collision in Kota Baru

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A former journalist, Marc Lourdes, was killed in an accident at KM40 Jalan Kota Baru-Kuala Krai in Kelantan this afternoon.

He was 40 years old.

According to the New Straits Times, he died in a head-on collision with a four-wheel drive coming from the opposite direction while riding a high-powered motorcycle (Triumph Tiger).

Marc, whose full name is Marc Ferdinand Joseph Lourdes, left behind his wife, Darshini Kandasamy, and his mother who resides in India.

His brother-in-law, Raymond Jude, confirmed the news of his death.

According to the news report, Marc had died on the spot in the incident when he was heading to Kota Baru from Kuala Krai at about 1.20pm.

Machang district police chief Deputy Superintendent Ganti Jimmy reportedly said Marc was riding towards Kota Baru when his motorcycle collided with a car coming from the opposite direction.

The 26-year-old driver of the car was unhurt while Marc’s body was sent to the Machang district hospital for post-mortem.

Marc joined The Star as a journalist back in 2004 before joining New Straits Time.

He later became the editor-in-chief of Yahoo Malaysia, Yahoo Singapore and Yahoo South-east Asia before he joined CNN as the Digital Director of Asia.