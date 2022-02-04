PLUS encourages highway customers enter highway before 9am from Feb 4 to 6

Vehicles using the North-South Highway at Kilometre 279.4 heading south moving slowly in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holiday in Perak, February 2, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) advises all customers from north and south returning to Klang Valley to follow the Travel Time Advisory (TTA) and enter the highway before 9am for travels between Feb 4 and 6.

In a statement today, the highway concessionaire said an increasing traffic trend was recorded on the second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 2) when the North-South Expressway saw a surge in traffic from all states.

It said the traffic patterns were expected to be repeated on Feb 5 and 6 as most have taken extended days off from work and school holidays to begin their journey back to the Klang Valley.

“As such, we urge the public to plan their safe journey home by following the TTA,” PLUS chief operating officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi was quoted as saying.

The statement said PLUS has made preparations to ensure highway customers enjoy a comfortable journey to the city with PLUSRonda teams assisting those who may encounter problems with their vehicles.

PLUS also collaborates with Traffic Police (PDRM) and Road Transport Department (JPJ) for enforcement along the highway, arranging RELA teams to facilitate traffic management at toll plazas and rest areas as well as providing traffic information updates through PLUS communication channels to provide assistance in case of eventualities.

Highway customers are also advised to make sure their Touch ‘n Go card or Touch ‘n Go e-wallet (for RFID transactions) balance is sufficient to enjoy an interrupted journey at the toll plazas. — Bernama