CovidNow: 51.2pc of Malaysia’s adult population given Covid-19 booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — A total of 11,988,626 adults or 51.2 per cent of the group in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow portal, 22,925,149 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their vaccination, while 99.1 per cent or 23,202,052 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,788,610 individuals or 88.6 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,867,859 individuals or 91.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 95,857 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 995 as first dose, 1,537 as second dose and 93,365 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 63,567,717.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, 13 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, with three of them in Johor and Kelantan, two in Sabah and one each in Negri Sembilan, Perak, Selangor, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama