Shahidan: 64 people-friendly programmes lined-up for 2022 Federal Territories Day celebration

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks to reporters during a press conference in conjunction with the 2022 Federal Territories Day (SHWP 2022) celebration, in Putrajaya January 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — A total of 64 people-friendly programmes have been lined-up for the 2022 Federal Territories Day (SHWP 2022) celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

The programmes, some of which were carried out since last Jan 15 under the new normal circumstances, will be held until February 28.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said programmes for SHWP 2022, with the theme ‘Malaysian Family’, would translate the concept of ‘Our City Our Home’ through six main thrusts.

They are Recognition; Education; Entrepreneurs; Society; Arts and Culture and Sports to ensure the well -being of its citizens, he said.

“The main objective of SHWP 2022 is to enliven the celebration as it symbolises the harmonious, caring, progressive and prosperous citizens of the Federal Territories, thus injecting the spirit of goodwill and integration among the people at all levels.

“This situation helps to strengthen ties among citizens of the Federal Territories, especially after almost two years of having to live under the movement control order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told a press conference in conjunction with SHWP 2022 recently.

According to Shahidan, the programmes that had been arranged included for entrepreneurs, like Agro Bazaar and Food Truck, Mini Carnival for Yong Entrepreneurs and Creative Bazaar for Young Entrepreneurs.

“Other programmes are Semarak Kasih for tahfiz students, persons with disabilities (PwD) and the homeless on February 15, 21 and 24 , as well as Fly the Federal Territories Flag and 18 sports activities to encourage healthy living,” he said.

Federal Territories Day is celebrated on February 1 every year to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as a Federal Territory and this year is the 18th celebration since its introduction in 2004.

Kuala Lumpur was declared a Federal Territory in 1974, while Labuan in 1984 and Putrajaya in 2001.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the Kuala Lumpur Drum and Dance Festival (KL Genta) 2022 would be held on Feb 6 at Panggung Anniversary, Taman Botani Perdana here in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Kuala Lumpur City.

He said the programme, which was also part of SHWP 2022, would involve the participation of foreign artistes.

The programme will display the uniqueness of drum music, culture, clothing and costumes and the heritage of the participating countries, he said.

He said the festival would also involve the participation of city councils in the country, such as Petaling Jaya City Council, Ipoh City Council and Kuantan City Council.

“DBKL hopes that the participation at KL Genta in the coming years will also involve major cities in Malaysia, as well as foreign countries, towards making the event a tourism product,” he added. — Bernama