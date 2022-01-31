JPJ issues 222 summonses during CNY ops in Port Dickson

Road Transport Department personnel are seen at a roadblock at the Juru Toll Plaza in Simpang Ampat December 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PORT DICKSON, Jan 31 — The Negri Sembilan Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued 222 summonses to motorists during a Chinese New Year operation, dubbed ‘Operasi Khas Motosikal’, at KM28 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway, yesterday.

Its director, Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said of the total summonses issued during the three hour operation, which started at 3pm, more than half of them involved those with no valid driving licence or expired road tax.

“A total of 75 offences involving those with no competent driving licences (CDLs) and the goods driving licences (GDL), whereas 71 were for offences of not having a valid driving licence and road tax.

“Apart from that, a total of 46 summonses were also issued for technical aspects, such as displaying registration numbers not according to specifications, exhaust pipe modifications, tinted windows or bald tyres,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said the operation involved the inspection of 666 vehicles, comprising 323 motorcycles, cars (256), goods vehicles (35), public service vehicles (15) and other vehicles (37).

Hanif Yusabra said that the special operation was part of RTD’s ongoing efforts to ensure comfort and safety for road users, as well as to reduce the rate of accidents and deaths, especially involving motorcyclists.

“It (the operation) also aims to raise awareness of the importance of complying with traffic rules among road users,” he added. — Bernama