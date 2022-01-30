Illegal racing: Cops detain four, seize 43 motorcycles in Penang

Police have detained four people including two teenagers for illegal racing, and seized 43 motorcycles, in the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ conducted in Penang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 30 — Police have detained four people including two teenagers for illegal racing, and seized 43 motorcycles, in the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ conducted at two locations frequented by ‘Mat Rempit’ (illegal motorcycle racers) in the state last night.

Penang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head, Supt Zafri Zolkapli, said the operation, which started at 10pm and ended five hours later, was conducted in the Barat Daya and Seberang Perai Utara districts, here.

“The police conducted the operation following public complaints and information on illegal racing and motorcyclists riding in a dangerous manner, which were often reported in the two districts.

“We carried out the operation to curb dangerous activities of groups of motorcyclists which often cause anxiety among the local populace.

“We detained four individuals, aged 15 to 21, including two school dropouts, in the operation to curb illegal racing, and seized 43 motorcycles for various offences including modifying motorcycles and no valid road tax,” he said when contacted today.

He said the four people were investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, while the 43 motorcycles were seized under Section 64 of the same law.

A total of 117 summonses were issued to the motorcyclists for various traffic offences, and the police would continue the operation from time to time in an effort to eradicate the activity, he added. — Bernama