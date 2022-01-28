Stats Dept: Malaysia floods caused over RM6b in losses

A man seeks shelter from floodwaters on the top of his roof in Kampung Labohan Dagang, Banting December 22, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Floods that had devastated much of Malaysia in recent weeks have caused an estimated RM6.1 billion in overall losses, a government report said on Friday.

Dozens of people died while more than 120,000 were displaced after unusually heavy rain caused severe flooding and early January.

In a special report on the floods' impact, the Department of Statistics said damage to public assets and infrastructure caused losses of 2 billion ringgit, followed by 1.6 billion ringgit in damage to homes.

Manufacturing losses accounted for RM900 million, most of which were recorded in the central state of Selangor, one of the country's wealthiest and populous regions surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Selangor was also the worst hit overall, with about half of Malaysia's losses recorded in the state, the report said.

The department also reported heavy damage to vehicles, business premises and the agricultural sector.

Malaysia's government has previously said it would provide about RM1.4 in cash aid and other forms of relief to those affected by the floods. — Reuters