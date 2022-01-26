Minister: CNY price control scheme to be implemented nationwide from Jan 29 to Feb 4

A chicken trader is pictured at the Petaling Jaya wet market April 20, 2021. — Picture by MIera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — The Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for the Chinese New Year will be implemented from January 29 to February 4 involving six types of foodstuff from seafood, dried food and pork categories, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In a statement, today, he said enforcement of the Chinese New Year 2022 SHMMP will begin three days before the festival.

The list of items involved include white pomfret, weighing between 200 and 400 grammes (gms); white shrimp comprising between 41 and 60 pieces per kilogramme; garlic from China; ex-farm live pigs; pork belly and pork (lean meat and fatty meat), he said.

“The SHMMP is implemented as a measure to stabilise the price of goods and ensure the availability of supply in the market during the Chinese New Year season,” the minister said, adding that demand for certain goods is expected to increase during the period.

Nanta said the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM) which is also in force from January 1 to February 4 involves food such as chicken, eggs and vegetables.

The list of items under SHMKM includes Live chicken; Standard chicken (slaughtered and cleaned with legs, head, liver and gizzard or any part thereof); Super chicken (slaughtered and cleaned without legs, head, liver and gizzard).

It also includes Grade A chicken eggs (weighing between 65.0 and 69.9 gms); Grade B chicken eggs (60.0 to 64.9 gms); Grade C chicken eggs (55.0 to 59.9 gms); long beans; red chillies; tomato; green mustard; imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China excluding Beijing); and cucumber.

He said the total number of controlled items during the Chinese New Year 2022 SHMKM and SHMMP comprise 18 types of foodstuff from chicken, chicken eggs, vegetables, dried foodstuff and pork categories.

He said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has collaborated with the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry to ensure there will be sufficient supplies in the market and it will be easier for the public to obtain their daily necessities for the festival.

“KPDNHEP enforcement officers will be at various locations such as public markets, farmers’ markets and supermarkets to conduct inspections and monitoring,” he said.

Nanta also reminded traders that stern action would be taken against those who failed to comply with the rules under the scheme, namely selling price-controlled goods above the maximum price and failing to put a pink price tag for price-controlled goods.

Traders and the public can check the prices of the items involved under the Chinese New Year SHMMP on the KPDNHEP website at www.kpdnhep.gov.my. — Bernama