In Johor, PM Ismail Sabri attends meeting with Umno president, party’s state political bureau

A vehicle carrying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s official residence in Saujana at Jalan Hassan Al-Attas, Johor Baru, January 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Jan 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Umno vice-president, attended a meeting with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the Johor Umno Political Bureau today.

Ismail Sabri arrived at the compound of Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s official residence in Saujana at Jalan Hassan Al-Attas here at 8.42pm.

Also present at the closed-door meeting were Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Hasni, who is also the Johor Umno chairman, as well as the state Umno leadership.

A Bernama survey found that the Mentri Besar’s official residence became the focus of attention as early as 7.30pm.

Yesterday, Mohamad was reported to have said that Umno was targeting to contest at least 42 seats in the upcoming Johor state election.

Following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Saturday, the Johor BN said it planned to contest without the cooperation of parties outside of BN because the coalition was confident of winning two-thirds of the 56 seats up for grabs.

The previous government led by BN had 28 state seats with Umno holding 14 seats, MIC (two), Bersatu (11) and PAS (one); while Pakatan Harapan held 27 seats, namely DAP (14), PKR (seven) and Amanah (six). — Bernama