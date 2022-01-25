Bukit Aman: 5,200 individuals nabbed in anti-drug operation nationwide

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 25, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — A total of 5,200 individuals have been hauled up by the authorities in a recent anti-drug operation conducted nationwide, federal narcotics police announced today.

Federal Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said a total of 942 drug pushers were also nabbed in a special operation dubbed ‘Op Tapis Khas’ that was carried out between January 21 and 23.

“During the special operation, a total of 2,696 officers from the NCID were involved in raids which saw the destruction of 367 drugs dens nationwide,” he told a press conference at the federal police headquarters here.

Out of the 5,200 people and drug pushers detained, Ayob Khan said the majority of arrests comprised addicts that totalled 2,893 individuals, with 201 wanted persons also successfully tracked down by authorities.

Among those nabbed, the youngest was 13 years old while the oldest was 60 years old.

All those detained are being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act, Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act and the Poisons Act for various drug offences such as drug possessions, trafficking and prior admissions.

Ayob Khan also said various synthetic and recreational drugs were also seized during the raids, totalling some RM3.58 million in value.

On top of drugs seizures, he also said assets such as vehicles and cash belonging to drug syndicates were also confiscated by authorities, totalling some RM2.39 million in value.

Following the operation’s success, Ayob Khan said both the Home Ministry and the inspector-general of police have agreed to conduct similar operations at all contingent nationwide on a monthly basis.