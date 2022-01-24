Penang CM self-isolating after close contact with Covid-19 case

As instructed by the state Health Department, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow began his five days of quarantine yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is in self-isolation after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 case during an event on Saturday.

As instructed by the state Health Department, Chow began his five days of quarantine yesterday.

“The state Health Department has also ordered him to take the RT-PCR test on the third day, which is tomorrow,” according to a statement released by his office.

Other individuals at the event who were similarly identified as close contacts have also been ordered by the state Health Department to follow the same regimen as Chow.