Floods: 119,626 household heads nationwide eligible to receive compassionate aid, says Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A total of 119,626 heads of households are eligible to receive the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) compassionate aid as of 8am today, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Nadma, in a statement, said that out of the total, 105,974 households were reported to have been affected during the first wave of floods while the rest during the second wave.

“Of the 31,380 heads of households registered at temporary relief centres (PPS) during the first wave of floods, a total of 30,503 (97.8 per cent) had received BWI payments.

“Of the 13,652 affected by the second wave of floods, a total of 3,750 (61.8 per cent) have received BWIs,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, 43,197 out of 82,381 heads of households who were not placed at PPS have also received BWI, it said.

Nadma also informed that there are four PPS still actively operating in Sabah, Selangor, Penang and Johor, which were opened following several incidents including floods.

“PPS Dewan Kebudayaan Penampang, Sabah was activated on January 19 to accommodate 97 flood victims from 21 families. PPS Dewan Raya Kampung Skudai Kiri, Johor Bahru was opened yesterday to accommodate 24 victims from four families affected by a fire incident.

“PPS Dewan Sri Siantan Selayang, Selangor was activated last Dec 29 and now houses 43 victims from 12 families when their residence at Apartment Teratai was found to be in an area at risk of landslides,” the statement read.

PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Saujana Indah, Penang, on the other hand, is housing 54 victims from 12 families, which was activated following a fire incident at a garbage dump in Pulau Burung, Nibong Tebal on January 15.

Nadma also reminds the community to be vigilant and obey the instructions of the authorities and immediately evacuate if instructed. — Bernama