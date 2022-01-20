Selangor state assembly to convene on March 14

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah speaks during the opening ceremony of the first meeting for the fourth-term of the 14th Selangor legislative assembly in Shah Alam August 23, 2021. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 20 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has given his consent to the reconvening of the 14th Selangor State Legislative Assembly for two weeks from March 14.

Selangor State Assembly speaker Ng Suee Lim said the opening of the assembly would be held in accordance with the ceremonial customs including the inspection of the guard-of-honour and a luncheon in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures for Covid-19 prevention.

“The assembly sitting this time will be held as scheduled and has received the consent of the Selangor Ruler to grace the opening ceremony. Discussions will revolve around the royal address by the Sultan of Selangor who is expected to touch on several issues including the recent floods.

“We also expect that the (flood) issue will also be among the main agendas to be raised and debated by the assemblymen,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Asked whether a special state assembly session to discuss the flood issue would be held, Ng said he had so far not received a motion on the matter from Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. — Bernama