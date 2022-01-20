High Court gives Lokman Adam 24 hours to remove postings on Shariah chief judge from Facebook, YouTube

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The High Court here today ordered former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam to remove all defamatory postings on alleged sexual harassment by Chief Syarie Judge Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar that were uploaded on his Facebook and YouTube within 24 hours from today.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Mohd Na'im when contacted by reporters, said Judge Datuk Rozana Ali Yusoff made the order after allowing the ex-parte injunction application by Mohd Na'im in his suit against Lokman during an online proceeding.

“My client obtained an interim order for an injunction to prevent the defendant (Lokman) or his representative from republishing the transmission in any way whatsoever," he said, adding that the court set Feb 7 for the inter-parte injunction hearing.

In the defamation suit filed on Jan 17, Mohd Na'im had sought an injunction order for the defendant to remove the video and the posting and an injunction to prevent the defendant from republishing the them. — Bernama