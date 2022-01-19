PLUS: Damaged RFID stickers will be replaced free of charge

Media outlets reported last Monday (January 17) that several toll plazas in the Klang Valley, including the Putra Mahkota and Sungai Besi toll plazas were jammed during peak hours due to the RFID failures during rainy conditions. — Picture courtesy of PLUS Malaysia Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Motorists on PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) highways who have damaged radio-frequency identification (RFID) stickers can now get them replaced for free.

PLUS Strategic Stakeholder Engagement chief Syed Mohammed Idid Syed Ahmed Idid said additional staff has been assigned at toll plazas to help those encountering problems with their RFID stickers.

“We have people on standby with hand-held devices, if their RFID can’t be detected, we will help purchase a coupon for them to go to the nearest Touch ‘n Go (TnG) fitment location to check their RFID. If at that time TnG still can’t detect, we will give a new RFID tag free of charge,” he told Bernama TV here today.

Media outlets reported last Monday (January 17) that several toll plazas in the Klang Valley, including the Putra Mahkota and Sungai Besi toll plazas were jammed during peak hours due to the RFID failures during rainy conditions.

Consequently, many users voiced their dissatisfaction and PLUS has taken immediate remedial measures by adding staff at toll plazas and increasing the visibility of direction signs for RFID lanes.

Syed Mohammed Idid also assured motorists that they should not worry about the use of TnG cards and Smartags, as there were still being used in many toll plazas throughout the country.

He said the RFID pioneer project was seen to be more cost effective as it was zero maintenance and safer, on top of payments being linked to e-wallets that could be paid via auto debit.

On complaints that the price of RFID stickers was too high, he said the RM35 price tag was set by TnG.

Toll transactions using RFID technology for private vehicles (Class One) have been implemented for the route between Juru, Penang and Skudai, Johor on the North-South Expressway since January 15, 2022. — Bernama