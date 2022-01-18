PM’s Dept won’t intervene in case of senior judge accused of moral misconduct, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Idris Ahmad urged all parties to leave the matter to the authorities to conduct a detailed and transparent investigation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will in no way intervene in a case of allegations of moral misconduct involving a senior Shariah judge.

Its minister Idris Ahmad said the matter was handed to the police to investigate.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)) will not interfere in the jurisdiction of the police and the law that is in force,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Idris also urged all parties to leave the matter to the authorities to conduct a detailed and transparent investigation.

“It will give justice to all parties involved in this issue, any statements that could interfere with the investigation should be stopped,” he stressed.

Previously, the media reported that police was investigating a senior judge accused of sexually harassing a married woman in 2020. — Bernama