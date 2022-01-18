Perak Forestry Dept: Kledang Saiong forest reserve obtained logging approval in 2018

Perak Forestry Department (JPNPk) director, Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop said that based on records, the logging activity was carried out following the issuance of a licence in 2019 and which ended in 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Jan 18 — The Kledang Saiong Forest Reserve, near Kuala Kangsar and classified as a production forest, had obtained approval for logging in an area of 80 hectares by the relevant authority in 2018.

Perak Forestry Department (JPNPk) director, Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop said that based on records, the logging activity was carried out following the issuance of a licence in 2019 and which ended in 2020.

“Logging was conducted based on the procedure and regulations set by the department,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Mohamed Zin said his department viewed the recent claim made via Facebook that “even a forest reserve could get a licence to be chopped off” was an old one that was uploaded in 2019 but had gone viral again by netizens.

“This department is of the view that the complainant was confused with the term, permanent forest reserve, which to this person that logging cannot be carried out.

“The complainant’s assumption is inaccurate as permanent forest reserves are classified as production forests where logging can be carried out based on the procedure and conditions set,” he added.

Mohamed Zin said that in Perak, about 987,000 hectares had been gazetted as permanent forest reserves under the National Forestry Act 1984.

He said these permanent forest reserves had been managed based on the Sustainable Forest Management principles and for this purpose, the permanent forest reserves had been classified as production forests with the ratio at 51per cent and as protected forests at 49 per cent.

“Production forests are for the purpose of yielding revenue including through permanent timber output while protected forests are for environmental conservation, raw water supply and wildlife protection,” he added.

Yesterday, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said he had not received any report on the logging activity and the recent photographs that had gone viral could be old ones.

These photos show trees having been felled, allegedly happening at the Kledang Saiong Forest Reserve. — Bernama