Education commission to speed up teacher recruitment exercise, says minister

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the MOE wants the recruitment drive to be completed immediately to enable placement before the next school session commences. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Education Service Commission (SPP) will be fully committed to expediting the recruitment of teachers and Implementation Group Members (AKP) required by schools nationwide, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said this was following his meeting with the new SPP chairman Datuk Seri Mazlan Yusoff today to discuss several important matters related to the ministry’s efforts to strengthen the education sector, especially on the recruitment of new teachers, among other things.

Through a posting on his official Facebook page today, he said this commitment was important to enable the operation of the school, especially the teaching and learning sessions to run smoothly in efforts to educate children of the next generation.

“Among the focus of the Ministry of Education (MOE) now is to fully complete the special recruitment drive on a one-off basis for 18,702 Education Service Officers. This is important to provide sufficient quality teachers to fill existing vacancies,” he said.

According to Radzi, although SPP has completed the special recruitment interview sessions where some candidates have received appointment offers, the MOE wants the recruitment drive to be completed immediately to enable placement before the next school session commences.

Apart from that, he said he requested SPP to speed up the interview process for candidates under the Contract of Service and interim teachers whose contract would end this year beginning April involving teachers for English subjects appointed in 2019, Islamic Education teachers as well as those attached with the Sabah and Sarawak State Education Departments.

Radzi said MOE and SPP would also look into the complaints of oversupply of education graduates under the special recruitment drive for certain subjects including early childhood education graduates as well as expediting AKP recruitment to assist a smooth school operation. — Bernama