PM Ismail Sabri wishes ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ Happy Ponggal

A man shops for flower garlands ahead of Ponggal celebrations in Little India, Brickfields January 13, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed hope that the Ponggal Festival to be celebrated from today until Monday (Jan 17) can foster unity and togetherness among Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian family).

He also hoped that the harvest festival would bring prosperity and open up new opportunities for all Malaysians.

“I wish Happy Ponggal to all members of Keluarga Malaysia who are celebrating,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page last night.

He said the festival is celebrated as a sign of gratitude for life and nature that provide sustenance, adding that the saying “Thai Pirandhal Vazhi Pirakkum” often mentioned in connection with the festival meant “the beginning of Thai opens up new opportunities”.

Ponggal falls in the 10th month of the Tamil calendar, called Thai, and is a major celebration, especially for the farming community.

On this day, the Tamil community will prepare the Ponggal (sweet rice) and offer thanksgiving prayers. — Bernama