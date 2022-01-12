Undersea tunnel feasibility study to be presented to state exco next month, says Penang CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the study was already completed but it has yet to be formally presented to the state exco. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — The feasibility study for the controversial undersea tunnel will be formally presented to the state executive council in February, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off a walk and ride event at the newly completed Bukit Kukus paired road, he said the feasibility report is now ready to be presented to the state exco for approval.

“We are expecting the project delivery partner to present it next month,” he said.

Chow said the study was already completed but it has yet to be formally presented to the state exco.

The undersea tunnel and three highways project delivery partner, Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC), completed the study at the end of 2020 after a four-year delay.

It was reported that the full report of the completed feasibility study was submitted to the state government in December 2020.

The feasibility study on the tunnel started in December 2014 and was supposed to be completed in 2016 but it was delayed due to various reasons.

CZC presented the draft feasibility report in September 2019 and it was amended with improvements based on reviews by various relevant agencies.

As for the Bukit Kukus paired road project, Chow said it will be officially opened to traffic tomorrow.

“We are relieved that this project is completed and now ready to open despite the delays and challenges it went through that included the Covid-19 pandemic, opposition from non-governmental organisations and the landslide in the initial construction period,” he said.

Chow will be officiating the opening of the paired road tomorrow morning.