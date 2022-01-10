Govt committed in efforts to conserve endangered Malayan tiger, says PM

The prime minister said if immediate action was not taken, Malaysia faced the risk of seeing the Malayan tiger, known by its scientific name Panthera Tigris Jacksoni, going extinct. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The government is serious in tackling the issue of a depleting Malayan tiger population as there are now fewer than 150 of the iconic tiger in the country’s forests, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said if immediate action was not taken, Malaysia faced the risk of seeing the Malayan tiger, known by its scientific name Panthera Tigris Jacksoni, going extinct.

“More worrying is the fact that this iconic species of the country may be lost forever,” he said in a statement after chairing the first meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Task Force (MyTTF) in Putarajaya today.

The Malayan tiger is a symbol of the coat of arms of Malaysia and features in the crest of states, government ministries, departments and agencies.

The meeting was attended by Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun; Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail; Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and state executive council members representing the mentris besar of Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor, Kedah and Perak.

At the federal level, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and representatives of the relevant ministries, departments and agencies were also present. — Bernama