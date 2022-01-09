Fire Dept: Lost female hiker in Penang Botanical Gardens rescued

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — A woman who went missing for almost 24 hours since yesterday while hiking at the Botanical Gardens, Jalan Kebun Bunga, here, was found safe today, about two kilometres from where she reportedly went missing.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said they conducted a search and rescue operation for the 30-year-old woman after receiving a distress call at 4.04pm yesterday, informing that the victim had gotten lost.

“The last time she could be contacted was at 7.30pm yesterday.

“The search operation at night continued with the help of the Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS), police and members of the public who were familiar with the hiking route on the hill but failed to find the victim.

“The operation’s commander decided to postpone the search at 2.15am today as there was no indication of the victim’s location at the time,” he said when contacted today.

The spokesman said the operation resumed at 8am today with the participation of 44 people comprising 12 firefighters, PBS (two people), police (11 people) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (19 personnel) as well as assistance from experienced climbers.

He said the operation was carried out in the waterfall area of the Botanical Gardens, two kilometres away from the foothill with the search divided into four sectors within a radius of two kilometres.

“The woman was found safe at 2.57pm on the hill, about two kilometres from where she reportedly went missing. She was then taken to Penang Hospital after the search operation ended at 4.45pm,” he added. — Bernama