Covid-19: Be vigilant, observe SOPs during Chinese New Year, advises Bintulu MP

BINTULU, Jan 7 — Bintulu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing called on the community to prioritise personal safety and health during the Chinese New Year festive season in early February.

This is after Bintulu recorded new positive Covid-19 cases involving 15 people from 16 families after returning from abroad recently.

Previously, Bintulu was classified as a green zone as there were no positive Covid-19 cases in the past few months.

“I would like to remind the public to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) for Covid-19 prevention set by the government,” he said in a statement here today.

He said although Sarawak had entered Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and was given flexibility, the community could not be complacent as the situation in Bintulu was still worrying.

“In the blink of an eye, the case can increase to double digits. This clearly shows that we have not yet won and must remain vigilant and not take the flexibility given by the government lightly,” said Tiong, who is also the Progressive Democratic Party president.

Recently, there have been several new Covid-19 variants reported such as Omicron, Delta and Delmicron, and most recently, Florona which has been detected in Israel and this has sparked public concern. — Bernama