Kit Siang: MACC chief Azam Baki should go under Parliament scrutiny to be cleared of wrongdoing, not MACC advisory board

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki attends a press conference in Putrajaya January 5, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki should go on leave and submit himself to a full investigation by the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department, veteran lawmaker Lim Kit Siang suggested today.

Lim said Azam had not yet been cleared of the stock-trading allegations despite his explanation in a news conference yesterday, and despite being vouchsafed by the MACC’s Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (LPPR).

“Azam’s plea of innocence is no answer to the conflict-of-interest allegation which had been publicly made against him more than two months ago,” said the Iskandar Putri MP in a statement.

“There should be a proper and satisfactory investigation mechanism on the conflict-of-interest allegation before Azam is cleared.

“Azam is wrong when he claimed that he was answerable only to MACC’s LPPR, as he is finally answerable to the people of Malaysia through Parliament and other intermediaries for his integrity and performance,” Lim added.

The DAP man said the LPPR had acted beyond its powers in clearing Azam of conflict-of-interest allegations.

He listed the six functions of the LPPR under Section 13 of the MACC Act 2009, and said what the board did yesterday did not fall under any of the categories provided. They are:

(a) to advise the Commission (MACC) on any aspect of the corruption problem in Malaysia;

(b) to advise the Commission on policies and strategies of the Commission in its efforts to eradicate corruption;

(c) to receive, scrutinise and endorse proposals from the Commission towards the efficient and effective running of the Commission;

(d) to scrutinise and endorse resource needs of the Commission to ensure its effectiveness;

(e) to scrutinise the annual report of the Commission before its submission to the Special Committee on Corruption; and

(f) to submit its comments to the Special Committee on Corruption as to the exercise by the Commission of its functions under this Act.

Yesterday, MACC held a press conference where it attempted to clear the air on allegations that Azam had a conflict-of-interest in the buying of stocks in 2015.

During the meeting, Azam said that his trading account was used by his brother, and that he did not see anything wrong in this.

The LPPR also vouched for Azam, saying it had a meeting with Azam last November and that there was no foul play involved.

The board added that the stocks in question had been transferred to Azam’s brother, Nasir Baki, that same year of acquisition in 2015.