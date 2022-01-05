Jho Low’s parents set to defend themselves in billion-dollar 1MDB suit

Based on the amended writ, the first plaintiff (1MDB) is claiming US$661 million from Jho Low and US$41 million, US$397 million, US$608 million and US$1.9 billion from Jho Low and Tan respectively as well as US$325 million from Jho Low and his father Hock Peng. — Picture from Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The parents of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho have entered an appearance in the US$3.7837 billion (RM15.9 billion) lawsuit filed against them by 1MDB and its four subsidiaries.

The Edge reported Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng and Puan Sri Goh Gaik Ewe were represented by solicitors Messrs Valen & Oh during case management today at the High Court.

“They are to file defence by January 26, 2022 and the next case management is fixed on February 9,” 1MDB’s counsel Siva Kumar Kanagasabai was quoted saying in the report.

The four subsidiaries in the suit are 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited, 1MDB Energy Limited, 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited and Global Diversified Investment Company Limited, formerly known as 1MDB Global Investments Limited.

They had sent an amended writ in July last year adding Jho Low’s mother to the list which had already included his father and elder sister May Lin and his associate Eric Tan Kim Loong as the defendants.

Based on the amended writ, the first plaintiff (1MDB) is claiming US$661 million from Jho Low and US$41 million, US$397 million, US$608 million and US$1.9 billion from Jho Low and Tan respectively as well as US$325 million from Jho Low and his father Hock Peng

1MDB Global Investments Limited is also seeking US$630 million from Hock Peng, Jho Low and Tan and US$2 million from Taek Szen, Jho Low and Tan.

The plaintiffs are also seeking May Lin and Jho Low and US$1.695 million from Goh Jho Low and Tan in connection with the purchase of jewellery and secret profits apart from claiming US$25.5 million from Jho Low, Tan, Hock Peng and Taek Szen.

A defendant who “enters an appearance” means that he or she intends to defend themselves and submit to the jurisdiction of the court.