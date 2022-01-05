Irrigation and Drainage Dept: Repair work at Sungai Langat to strengthen, stabilise existing embankment

A house and fertigation project inundated by floodwater at the Bukit Changgang Kuala Langat youth programme, Banting, December 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Works to repair the damaged embankments of Sungai Langat at Kampung Rancangan Tanah Baharu (RTB) Bukit Changgang and Kampung Labohan Dagang, Kuala Langat involves the use of steel sheetpile structures and soil to strengthen and stabilise them.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in a statement said besides that, the use of oil palm trunks as reported by the media was aimed at strengthening the route for heavy machinery at the construction area.

According to the statement, the oil palm trunks were also used as a temporary barrier to reduce river water overflow before embankment repair work was carried out.

“Currently, the Selangor State DID is focusing on the construction of a flood water outlet to Sungai Langat using a screw pump. This work is expected to be completed within three to five days, depending on weather conditions,” he said.

Residents, especially in areas where floods are expected, are urged to remain vigilant and attentive to the instructions of the authorities, while current information and warnings can be found on the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, or via the Facebook page: Jabatan Pengairan dan Saliran Malaysia – Dept. of Irrigation and Drainage and Twitter page: @DID_Malaysia.

The statement was issued in response to media reports regarding the incident of a damaged embankment in Kampung RTB Bukit Changgang which raised concern among residents in case another round of floods were to occur.

According to the media report, the residents took the initiative of placing oil palm trunks and stone blocks to prevent water from Sungai Langat to enter into the village area. — Bernama