In Putrajaya, prosecution withdraws appeals over prison sentence against two men for aiding terrorist activities in Indonesia

Deputy Public Prosecutor Fauziah Daud informed the court that the prosecution withdrew appeals against Muhammad Syazani Mahzan and Muhamad Nuurul Amin Azizan, both aged 30. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — The prosecution withdrew its appeals today over a two-year jail sentence handed down against two friends for providing financial assistance of RM100 each to carry out terrorist activities in Indonesia four years ago.

Following this, the Court of Appeal three-man bench comprising Datuk Hanipah Farikullah, Datuk Wira Ahmad Nasfy Yasin and Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali struck out the appeals.

Both men who were remanded since May 14, 2019, had completed their two-year jail sentence on January 11 last year.

Lawyers Nik Zarith Nik Moustpha and Fariza Mohammad represented the men who appeared in court accompanied by family members.

On January 11, 2021, the Kuala Lumpur High Court sentenced Muhammad Syazani and Muhamad Nuurul Amin to two years in prison and ordered them to serve the sentence starting from the date they were arrested on May 14, 2019.

The prosecution filed an appeal against the decision on January 15 and January 18 last year.

Both men pleaded guilty to an alternative charge with dealing with terrorist property by each of them providing financial assistance of RM100 to an Indonesian, Fatoni Amin Tohari, through one Mohd Izham Razani to be deposited into the Bank Rakyat Indonesia account belonging to one Agus Riyadi for terrorist activities.

They were charged under Section 130Q of the Penal Code with committing the offence at BFC Exchange Malaysia Sdn Bhd at Jalan Kampung Baru, Sungai Petani, Kedah, at 4.29pm on March 6, 2018. — Bernama