Nadma: 133 landslide incidents recorded in current North-east monsoon

The Public Works Department has reported landslide incidents at 52 locations, involving, among others, collapsed slopes and damaged or collapsed bridges.— Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Another seven landslides were reported by the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) today, bringing the total of landslide incidents to 133 during the current Northeast Monsoon period.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said the total number of landslide incidents that occurred in Selangor is 55 cases, Pahang (42), Negeri Sembilan (17), Kuala Lumpur (eight), Sarawak (six), Terengganu (three), with one each in Melaka and Sabah.

It also said that the Public Works Department (PWD)’s disaster operations room (BiGBen) has reported landslide incidents at 52 locations, involving, among others, collapsed slopes and damaged or collapsed bridges.

“During the current Northeast Monsoon, there are 46 landslide incidents nationwide that are being repaired by the PWD,” it said in a statement.

In addition, Nadma also said that, as of yesterday (Dec 30), the Ministry of Housing and Local Government reported that Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) had completed 80.6 per cent of clean-up work in flood-affected areas in five states.

The states involved are Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, with an estimate of over 7,280 tonnes of garbage disposed of. A total of 2,286 workers with 908 machines were involved in the cleaning work.

Meanwhile, following the continuous rain warning forecast until Jan 3, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), together with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) will provide early notification that is updated from time to time, so that all disaster operations control centres (PKOB) will be ready.

“All state and district PKOBs are requested to be on alert for the warnings issued by MetMalaysia and DID, and always to be prepared for various possibilities including flash floods, especially in the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak,” it said. — Bernama