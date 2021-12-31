Johor police chief: Investigation papers on ‘Long Tiger’s’ escape almost complete

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay says the investigation papers on ‘Long Tiger’, the Rohingya man who has been recaptured after his escape from custody, are almost completed. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 31 ― The investigation papers on “Long Tiger”, the Rohingya man who has been recaptured after his escape from custody, are almost completed, said Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

“The investigation papers are more or less ready. This is a straight forward case; He escaped from custody,” he told a press conference after the Santai Cycle Persatuan Keluarga Polis (Perkep) Johor programme at the state police headquarters here today.

He said the number of suspects arrested over the case of Long Tiger, whose real name is Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 32, remains at four.

Abdul Hamim and three other men, aged between 36 and 46, have been remanded for four days beginning Wednesday for investigation under Section 223/224 of the Penal Code.

He fled from the Tangkak Magistrate’s Court on Dec 15 while waiting for his trial to begin.

Apart from extortion, Abdul Hamim was also facing two other charges, for rape, and criminal intimidation and illegal confinement of his former workers. ― Bernama